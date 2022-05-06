Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of EBR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.61. 846,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 1,565,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 284,382 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

