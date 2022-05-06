Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

CVCY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

