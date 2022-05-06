Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CENX opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

