Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of CENX opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 2.52.
In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
