Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.22. As a group, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $16,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,515,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $9,865,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,965,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

