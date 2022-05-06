Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.27. 28,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54.

Several research firms have commented on CDAY. Cowen cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,065,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

