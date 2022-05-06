Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

