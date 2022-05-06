CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Critical Analysis

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -5.95% Alphabet 27.57% 30.18% 21.31%

22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 1 33 1 3.00

Alphabet has a consensus target price of $3,351.83, suggesting a potential upside of 43.85%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Alphabet $257.64 billion 5.98 $76.03 billion $110.56 21.08

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Summary

Alphabet beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, real estate, healthcare, and biotech. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

