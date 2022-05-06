Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE CHGG opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 32.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $4,273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Chegg by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $1,570,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

