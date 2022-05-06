Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp lowered Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair lowered Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of CHGG opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 8.02.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

