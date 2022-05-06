Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CEMI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

