Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CHMG stock remained flat at $$46.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

