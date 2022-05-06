Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CHMG stock remained flat at $$46.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.06.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
