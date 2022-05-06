Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,338,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,206. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

