Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.38

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 22934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.
The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.
About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
