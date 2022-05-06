Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 95.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 356,698 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,901.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 206,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 169,369 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 123,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 78,545 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

