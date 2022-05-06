Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of PPRQF stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

