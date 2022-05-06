CIBC Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$37.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB cut Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.88.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,169. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. Hydro One has a one year low of C$29.13 and a one year high of C$36.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.