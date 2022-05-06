CIBC Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$37.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CSFB cut Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.88.
Shares of H stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,169. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. Hydro One has a one year low of C$29.13 and a one year high of C$36.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23.
About Hydro One (Get Rating)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
See Also
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.