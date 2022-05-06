CIBC Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$12.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.58.

Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,800. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.55 million and a P/E ratio of 19.35.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

