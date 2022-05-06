CIBC Trims NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Target Price to C$12.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFYEF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.