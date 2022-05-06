Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ciena by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. 1,461,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

