Cigna (NYSE:CI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna updated its FY22 guidance to at least $22.60 EPS.

Cigna stock traded up $14.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.90. 2,205,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,060. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cigna by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

