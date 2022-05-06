Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $22.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Shares of CI stock traded up $14.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

