Citigroup Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $25.50

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.