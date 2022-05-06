Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.48.

C opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

