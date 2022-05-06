City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Announces Earnings Results

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 377,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,149. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $611.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,056 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

