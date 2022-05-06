Civilization (CIV) Market Cap Reaches $32.13 Million

Civilization (CIV) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Civilization has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021.

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

