Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-959 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.44 million.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $12.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 16,735,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.84. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.57.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

