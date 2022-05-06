Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.33. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 348,114 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

