Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 36,757,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 26.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.