Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 36,757,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.58.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
