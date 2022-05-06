CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.21. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after buying an additional 135,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 99,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $3,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

