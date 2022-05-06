CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.87.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,012. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CMS Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

