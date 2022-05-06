Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CVLY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $222.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.52. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $24.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
