Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Barclays

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.