Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Minot Capital LP

Minot Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 137,363 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 7.8% of Minot Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. 36,594,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,466,436. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

