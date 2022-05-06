Comparing Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Energous alerts:

Energous has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Energous and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -5,479.90% -98.18% -88.06% Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energous and Ubiquiti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $760,000.00 92.39 -$41.43 million ($0.65) -1.42 Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 7.55 $616.58 million $8.55 27.23

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energous and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 198.91%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Energous on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous (Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.