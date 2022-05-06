Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 4,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 263,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 229,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

