Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 211.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

