Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Down 13.8% After Earnings Miss

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) dropped 13.8% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $50.70 and last traded at $50.75. Approximately 4,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 257,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

