Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68.64 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Compound has a total market cap of $690.16 million and $68.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $102.50 or 0.00284490 BTC on major exchanges.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,732,990 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

