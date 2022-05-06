CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.86 ($78.80).

Shares of ETR:COP traded up €0.85 ($0.89) on Friday, reaching €52.15 ($54.89). The company had a trading volume of 74,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €44.40 ($46.74) and a 52-week high of €82.80 ($87.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

