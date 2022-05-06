Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CMTL opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

