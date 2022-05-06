Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,312 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $7,389,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $172.01 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

