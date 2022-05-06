Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,945 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

