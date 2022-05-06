ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.66. 640,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,495,616. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $167,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,905,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

