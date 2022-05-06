Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

CLR traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. 23,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,763. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Continental Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

