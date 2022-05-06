Contrasting HH&L Acquisition (HHLA) & Its Competitors

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) is one of 701 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare HH&L Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HH&L Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A HH&L Acquisition Competitors 177 730 988 20 2.44

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.52%. Given HH&L Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HH&L Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A 1.45% 0.32% HH&L Acquisition Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Risk & Volatility

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.00, suggesting that their average share price is 100% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A $1.32 million -17.28 HH&L Acquisition Competitors $1.22 billion $61.54 million -17.66

HH&L Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition competitors beat HH&L Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

