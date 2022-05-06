Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,179,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.37% of Progressive worth $223,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

