Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up approximately 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 3.15% of Hanesbrands worth $183,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

HBI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 709,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

