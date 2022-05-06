Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 426,870 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,870 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.49% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $149,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 386,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.