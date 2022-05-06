Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,471 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $103,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.60. 2,136,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,645,460. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

