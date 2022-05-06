Cooke & Bieler LP Has $119.16 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.16% of Armstrong World Industries worth $119,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,481,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,208,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,530,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,119. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.